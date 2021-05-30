OAKWOOD — Claudine R. Boen, 88, of Oakwood passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Sidell, the daughter of Harold and Bertha Swinford. On June 18, 1955, Claudine married the love of her life, Herman “John” Boen Jr., and they spent 65 woderful years together; he survives.
Also surviving are her son, Jim (Cindy) Boen; two grandchildren, Brandi (Curtis) Owens and Ty (Lacey) Boen; and five great-grandchildren, Dakotta, Brylea, Darbiee, Kelby and Pyper.
Claudine was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Joe Swinford, Phil Swinford, Nola Gustin and Dick Swinford.
Claudine graduated from Sidell High School before attending beauty school. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, going to ballgames and playing games with her friends and family.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting her.
Claudine’s family would like to thank the Garden Court Staff at Hawthorne Inn for the care they provided over the past five years.
A Celebration of Claudine’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 105 East S. Main St., Oakwood, with John Swinford officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville.
Memorial donations may be made in Claudine’s name to Garden Court Activity in care of Lim Leloup.
