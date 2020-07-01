SAVOY — Clayborn "Clay" M. Lofton was born Nov. 7, 1925, in St. Joseph. Clay left this earthly life and was reunited with his wife on Sunday (June 28, 2020) at 8:28 a.m. at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was the son of Charles Lofton and Leatitia (Test) Lofton. He married Irene Schwartz on July 16, 1949. She preceded him in death on Oct. 23, 2019.
Due to COVID-19, his farewell will look different. Masks are required to enter the funeral home. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney. A private family funeral will be at the Freese Funeral Home, Sidney.
Graveside services will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Sidney on July 2, 2020, with Pastor Deborah Owen officiating. All family and friends are welcome to attend and should arrive by 10:45 a.m.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Marty) Conatser of Champaign and Pam (Harl “Butch”) Ray of Springfield. He also leaves five grandchildren whom he loved very much, Rick Malloch, Bryan (Erica) Malloch, Sara (Jonathan) Helmus, Ami (CJ) Stephens and Richard (Patsy) Conatser. Clay’s seven great-grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he bragged on them whenever given the chance. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and four sisters.
Clay was born and raised in St. Joseph. He joined the U.S. Army in 1942. Clay was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He was proud of his service and was a hero to his family and friends! His country and his family were upmost in his life. He retired from the University of Illinois as a storekeeper after over 40 years. He was a longtime member of St. Peters UCC, Champaign.
Clay was active in the American Legion and a life member of St. Joseph Post 634. He served as department (state) commander in 1987-1988. Clay served on the National Security Commission at the national level for many years.
He was also a Kentucky colonel, a member of the 40/8 Voiture 238 and the Korean Veterans Association, a charter member of the National WWII Memorial Association, a member of VFW 5520, AMVETS 3, DAV 8, Western Star 240 and 24th Infantry Division Association and a 33rd-degree Mason. Clay was very active in raising money for the WWII Memorial in D.C., representing the American Legion as the Illinois chairman.
The family would like to thank the staff and friends at The Villas of Hollybrook in Savoy for their caring and support over the last two years and especially the last eight months. Our thanks also to the nurses, physicians and techs at OSF Urbana and OSF Hospice for their support of Dad and his family over the last week.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the 40/8 nurses scholarship fund.