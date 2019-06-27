WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Cleo A. Scheidel, 67, of West Des Moines, Iowa, passed away Saturday (June 22, 2019) after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. June 29 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, West Des Moines, of which she was a member. The visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the church. This will be followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Tavern Pizza & Pasta Grill, 1755 50th St., West Des Moines.
Cleo was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on April 23, 1952, to Benedict (Buddy) and Luella (Meyer) TeKippe. She graduated from Western Dubuque High School with the Class of 1970.
Cleo married John Scheidel on Aug. 26, 1972, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rickardsville, Iowa. To this union, daughters Karla and Lisa were born. She lived in the Champaign area from 1971-2001 and in the West Des Moines area since.
Cleo worked in the medical field in cardiovascular testing until she retired in 2014. She enjoyed traveling, playing games and spending time with family and friends. Attending her grandchildren’s activities was a favorite pastime.
Cleo is survived by her daughters, Karla (Brian) Gundersen and Lisa (Josh) Huls; grandchildren, Cameron Wright and Alexis Huls; siblings, Ken (Marlene) TeKippe, Lenny (Nancy) TeKippe, Julia (Tal) Slaydon, Anita Collins, Mae (Emory) Franklin and Ron (Frosty) TeKippe; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Scheidel; parents, Buddy and Luella TeKippe; and brother-in-law, Rick Collins.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, Cleo’s wish was for memorials to be directed to the family for donation to their choice of dog rescues. Cards of condolences may be offered to the family by sending them to Westover Funeral Home c/o The Cleo Scheidel Family, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, IA 50322.