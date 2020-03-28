CHAMPAIGN — Cleo "Fred" Simpson, 80, of Champaign passed Friday (March 27, 2020) at his home. Cleo was born Feb. 17, 1940, the son of Ralph and Margaret Simpson in Casey.
He is survived by his children, Regina DeWitt, Rita Gaskill and Reanna (Aaron) Wildman of Champaign, Greg (Teri) Simpson of Lundington, Mich., Glenda Baer of Rantoul, Melanie Jones of Las Vegas, Nev., and Tracey (John) Parker of Elwood, Ind.; three siblings; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and three siblings.
Cleo enjoyed gardening, playing cards, shooting pool and spending time with friends and family.
Memorial services may be announced at a later date. Memorials can be made to: Three Wet Dogs Inc. at threewetdogsinc.com.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.