SADORUS — Cleta Bernice Bruce, 99, died at 7:25 p.m. Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) at Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement.