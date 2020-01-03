SADORUS — Cleta Bernice Bruce, 99, of Sadorus passed away at 7:25 p.m. Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) at the Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab, Savoy.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Pastor Terry Cooper will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Craw Cemetery, Sadorus.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Cleta was born March 4, 1920, in DeLand, a daughter of Leroy and Maranda Stella Smith Moore. She married Raymond D. Bruce on Dec. 7, 1941, in Champaign, and he passed away Nov. 24, 1972. Cleta retired from Kraft Foods in 1988.
Aunt Cleta is survived by her nephew, Dan (Sandra) Christman of Tolono, and great-niece and -nephews, Dena (Pat) Dubson of Tolono, Brian Christman of Urbana and Darin (Sara) Christman of Monticello. Also surviving are great-great-nieces and -nephews, Nolan, Sabrina, Danica, Dacey, Justin, Tiffany and Kiley, as well as several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Cleta was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Robert L. Bruce on May 18, 2019; a brother; and six sisters.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Cleta B. Bruce. “Our family is here to serve your family.”