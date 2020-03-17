WESTVILLE — Cleveland "Jerry" Charles Whiles III, 78, of Westville, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed this life on Saturday (March 14, 2020).
He was born March 30, 1941, to Cleveland "Bob" Charles II and Maxine E. (Wallen) Whiles in Danville. He married Carol M. (Maddox) Whiles on Aug. 5, 1961, in Danville. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Jamie S. Martin and Kelly M. (Tony) Waclaw, both of Westville, and a son, Cleveland "Bobby" Charles (Shannon) Whiles IV of Paxton; and grandchildren, Holly (Norman) Andersen of Mahomet, Shaun Martin of Westville, Corey Strebing of Chicago, Kyle (Samantha Stivers) Strebing of Champaign, Kelsey (Derrick Broege) Whiles of Rockford, Abbie (Jarett) Roach of Westville, Jaxon Snook of Westville and Hailey Whiles of Paxton. He also had three great-grandchildren, Madexx Martin and Maxine Roach, both of Westville, and Sloan Andersen of Mahomet.
Jerry went to Westville High School and moved on to serve in the U.S. Navy. After his service to our country, Jerry worked as a locomotive engineer for the CSX rail line, formerly L&N, for 30 years.
Jerry was an avid golfer, loved to fish with his buddy, Kenny Dunbar, and enjoyed woodworking in his basement wood shop. Jerry was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bear and Blackhawks and Fighting Illini fan, coaching from his recliner and kitchen chair. He was also an assistant coach for many years in the Westville Rec. Little League baseball program, coaching beside Wayne Sergent and others.
But Jerry's true passion was spending time with his family. He loved to watch his children, their children, other family members and friends spending time in the backyard playing ball, swimming in the pool, playing music in the basement or just coming by to sit on the back porch to talk. He never knew a stranger and was always willing to open his door to those in need.
Jerry loved to share his infinite wisdom with his children and grandchildren and always made sure that each of them knew how much he loved them, and they all made sure he knew how much we all loved him. Every visit was always ended with a heartfelt "I love you." We will miss him dearly.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sharon A. Woods, and a dear cousin, Harlan "Punky" Ice.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Danville National Cemetery in Danville, with Patriot Guard honors and military honors by American Legion Post 51. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation, however, friends and family are invited to attend the graveside service. Online condolences are at www.rortvedtfuneralservices.com.