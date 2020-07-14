ST. JOSEPH — Clifford Lee Brooks, 53, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home with his family around him. He fought so hard the past several months to stay with his family for as long as possible.
Cliff had a strong faith in God; he was a fiercely loyal and loving husband and family man. Cliff was married to his wife and best friend, Tracy, for 30 years; they loved doing life together.
Cliff's passion was bass fishing, especially with his son, Zach. They shared many trips together to different lakes across the country. Cliff would go anywhere to spend time with his daughters, tattoo parlors with Serena Carly and cheer competitions with Isabella Daisy.
He loved camping and family vacations. He would get up early and would start frying bacon to wake everyone up.
Cliff had a close bond with his brothers, Carl and Ed. They enjoyed discussing End Times and sharing videos and Scriptures. He had a special place in his heart for “Tracy’s sisters,” Stacy and Maria, and has been a strong and secure part of their lives for the past 34 years. His card-playing buddy was his sweet sister-in-law, Earlene.
Cliff was thrilled when Shelby joined our family and held a special place in his heart for her. He was so proud to be Papa to his grandsons, Blaine and Bennett; they brought him many smiles and snuggles.
Cliff was a fun uncle to Jenny, Eddie, Bratney, Tristan, Becca, Chris and Carl.
He worked at Sam’s Club for the past 29 years, his co-workers were his second family. Cliff was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan (2020 SuperBowl champs); he enjoyed fishing tournaments and participated in The Fishers of Men National Tournament Trail. Cliff and Tracy were foster parents for over 25 years and welcomed many children into their home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Judy Brooks; sister, Geraldine; and sister-in-law, Kim.
“Cliff was always our calm and steady. He had an awesome smile and was always trying to make others smile too. He will be forever missed, never forgotten and always loved.”
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, with his arrangements.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.