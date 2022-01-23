SAINT JAMES, Mo. — Clifford Earl Cozad, 65, of St. James, Mo., passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
He was born Nov. 20, 1956, in Champaign, the son of the late Phillip Earl Cozad Sr. and Janet Lou (Lynch) Cozad.
Clifford is survived by his children, Matthew Cozad (Amber) of Viburnum, Mo., Nicole Jones Gray of Cuba, Mo., April Jones of Brunswick, Ga., and Jerry Jones; fiancé, Rochelle Jones; brother, Phillip Cozad of St. James; and sister, Susan Cozad of Champaign. Clifford also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, a great-grandson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by two brothers, Scottie Cozad and David Cozad.
His funeral service will be held at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery, St. Louis, on Feb. 11 at 2:30 p.m. and a celebration of life in Viburnum on Feb. 12.