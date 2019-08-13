FAIRMOUNT — Clifford M. Huddleson, 83, prominent Fairmount and Catlin area lifelong farmer, passed away at 9:47 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 11, 2019) at Gardenview Manor on the Tilton-Catlin Road.
Cliff was born Aug. 11, 1936, in Danville, to Ora and Lucille Greer Huddleson.
Survivors include three cousins, Cheri Voorhees, Lana (Ed) Legacy and Maxine (Earl) Jones; eight second cousins, Justin (Ronda) Voorhees, Barry (Jenny) Voorhees, Rob (Carol) Huddleson, Shanna (John) Carpenter, Sean Legacy, Justin Legacy, Debbie Huddleson and Teresa (Steve) Bruens; one cousin-in-law, Katherine Huddleson; and his special friend, Mike Black.
Cliff served on the board of directors of the Catlin Bank, and Butler Point Inc., from 1989 until 2010, and was currently “director emeritus.” He joined the Georgetown Fair Association board in 1966 and was currently on the board at the time of his death serving as fair board president from 1974 to 1979.
He was very active in the operation and planning for the fair. Cliff was “head chef” for many years for the fair family meals. He also handled the ham and bean lunch on Saturday, as well as the pork chop dinner on Sunday. He also was active with the annual tractor pull. This year’s Georgetown Fair was dedicated to Cliff.
He was a member of the Fairmount Conservation Club, Vermilion County Farm Bureau, Catlin Masonic Lodge 285, where he had served as past master. Cliff also belonged to the Scottish Rite Valley of Danville and Ansar Shrine, as well as Eastern Illinois Shrine Club.
He owned and operated Catlin Sports & Snowmobile Shop for a time, and had served in the Army Reserves at Camp McCoy. He was also a member of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Special Deputy Unit. Cliff was a life member of the National Rifle Association, and enjoyed owning and flying his own plane.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Robison Chapel in Catlin. The Rev. Matt Filicsky will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Danville. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with Masonic service at 7 p.m. at Robison Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Georgetown Fair Association or the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.