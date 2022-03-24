HOOPESTON — Clifford Odell “Cliff” Crabtree II, 55, of Hoopeston passed away at 3:37 p.m. Monday (March 21, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born July 11, 1966, in Hoopeston, the son of Clifford Odell and Dolores Jean (Johnson) Crabtree. He married Lori Michelle Pletch on July 4, 1987, at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hoopeston. She survives in Hoopeston.
He is also survived by his mother, Delores Crabtree of Hoopeston; three children, Zackery H. (Calle) Crabtree of Aurora, Colo., Jordan R. Crabtree (Amy N. Bott) of Denver, Colo., and Katelyn N. (Alexander) Moore of Oakwood; two sisters, Charisse (Bob) Cromwell of Peoria, Ariz., and Della (David) Lawson of Jackson Gap, Ala.; two brothers, Warren (Stephanie) Crabtree of Naples, Fla., and Tim Crabtree of Raymore, Mo.; two grandchildren, Henry Jacob Morin and June Hillery Moore; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Odell Crabtree; grandparents, Hamp and Della Crabtree and Leslie and Martha Johnson; one brother, Leslie Crabtree; one sister-in-law, Kathy Crabtree; and one infant grandson, Holden Cash Crabtree.
Cliff was a self-employed carpenter, working with his father at HOW Construction and later Crabtree Construction and Development. He was a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hoopeston. He was also a member of the Hoopeston Fire Department from April 1991 to August 2014, where he served as fire chief from August 2008 to August 2014 and was awarded the Outstanding Fireman of the Year award in 2014. Cliff was very active in the Hoopeston Jaycees and National Sweetcorn Festival. He served as the 51st National Sweetcorn Festival chairman, received the Jaycees Distinguished Service Award in 2001 and was awarded Jaycee of the Year. He was also awarded the Jaycees JCI Senatorship 57251 and the Jaycees Associate of the Year in 2019. He served as the co-executive director of the National Sweetheart Pageant. Cliff enjoyed hunting, woodworking and coaching and was an IHSA soccer official. He was also an avid Illini football fan and season ticket holder. Most of all, Cliff loved spending time with his family and will be remembered for always lending a helping hand in the community.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holden Hope Foundation, in memory of Cliff’s grandson, C/O Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston, or to the Hoopeston Fire Department, 301 W. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Cliff’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.