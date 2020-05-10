CHAMPAIGN — Clifford Eugene Pridemore, 77, of Champaign passed away Thursday (May 7, 2020) at home.
He was born Feb. 24, 1943, to Clifford and Hazel Pridemore of Urbana. He married Cinda Mullis Pridemore on Oct. 30, 1992. They combined hearts as well as families and shared three daughters, Christine Nargelenas (Chris Nargelenas) of Fairmount, Colleen Hatton of Champaign and Elizabeth Hatton of Urbana; and one son, Jeff Pridemore (Danielle Wright) of Sidney.
He is survived by his children and beloved grandchildren Katherine Hatton, Chandler Nargelenas, Olivia Nargelenas and Jackson Nargelenas. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Cinda Pridemore.
Clifford graduated from Mansfield High School in 1961. He was in the United States Army from 1966 to 1970 serving in Nogales, Ariz., and specializing in nuclear waste disposal.
Clifford was known to all that loved and respected him as Gene. He was known for his wide variety of colorful Hawaiian shirts, his ability to talk to anyone, his sometimes-mischievous sense of humor and his neverending sense of fun. Gene loved people, and he was a friend to so many. He will be missed very much.
Gene loved to talk to anyone and everyone about two things: his family and cars. He loved his wife, Cinda, very much and did everything he could to let her know how important she was to him. It was not unusual for him take her on road trips to another state for coffee or to some interesting town that he thought she would enjoy.
Gene also loved to spend time with his children. He helped with all sorts of household projects, car repairs and gardening projects just because he wanted to support them. As much as he loved Cinda and his children, his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved all of them including his “adopted grandchildren” Payton and Easton Wendell. He loved to brag about all of them and talk about what they were doing and had accomplished. He attended as many of their events as possible and he loved to take them on Roadster rides around town.
Gene also enjoyed time with his friends at Panera on Kirby and Mattis. He loved to spend mornings there chatting with “the guys." Even when his health began to decline, he wanted to be dropped off to catch up with them.
Gene Pridemore started his lifelong love affair with cars as a child working and learning from his father, who was a mechanic. This love led him to a career that he loved, which was working in many parts departments throughout Champaign-Urbana, including Riegle Trucking, which became Prairie International Trucking. Upon retirement from Prairie International, Gene became a salesperson for O’Reilly Auto Parts in Champaign.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.