Urbana — Cliffton Michael Bisch, 34, passed away at 11:18 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020.
Cliffton was born in Urbana on Oct. 25, 1985, to parents Thomas “Mike” Bisch and Donna Marie Joyce; they survive. Also surviving are his daughter, Olivia Nichole Grass; his siblings, Daniel Bisch, Leann Bisch and Kasandra Yates; and his paternal grandparents, James and Laura Bisch.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Juanita Meyers, Joseph Joyce and Patricia Weherman.
Cliff graduated from Centennial High School and worked for Amazon.
Cliffton had a pure spirit and a light that shined around him that he left wherever he went in his journey of life. He lived a free-spirited life. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.
Cliffton had a big heart, he gave what he had to others even if it was just a smile if he knew it would brighten someone’s day. He did not care about material things in life; he cared about the people around him and was content just knowing he made a difference in whatever he did. He stood up for what he believed in with respect for others.
Cliffton's love will live on through all the lives he touched on the many roads he traveled through life. He is missed deeply by many, although his love and memories live on through all of us.
There will be a private family service followed by a burial at Prairieview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, all memorials can be made to the Benevolence Fund for Cliffton's daughter, Olivia Nichole Grass, and sent to Cliffton's father, Mike Bisch. If you wish to send a memorial, contact Mike or Renner-Wikoff for more information.
Feathers from Heaven.
With our last breath we will fly as our spirit soars to the sky where God will catch us with outreached hands to guide us to the promise land.
Those we love will surely grieve for the loss they feel so deep. God will comfort and it will pass for his great love will always last.