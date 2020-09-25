Clifton Birley Sep 25, 2020 6 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RANTOUL — Clifton Birley, 62, died at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at home.Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers