RANTOUL — Clifton Birley, 62, died at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at home.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.