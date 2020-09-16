RANTOUL — Clifton Lee “Cliff” Birley, 62, of Rantoul passed away at 12:20 p.m. Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Private family burial will be at Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul, at a later date.
Cliff was born Jan. 13, 1958, in Landover, Md., the son of Curtis Ladd and June Laverne Hickerson Birley. After the death of his father, his mother married John Pollard, who helped raise him. He married Laura Baldwin in 1979 in Rantoul.
He is survived by his lifetime partner, June Willms of Rantoul; son, Daniel (Shannon) Birley of Rantoul; daughter, Sara (Jason) Zahnd of Fisher; five grandchildren, Curtis Leham, James Birley, Shelby Zahnd, Lane Zahnd and Addy Zahnd; and two sisters, Darlene (Steven) Freitag of Iowa and Dana (Frankie) Carulli of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather.
Cliff and his parents traveled extensively with the Air Force prior to settling in Rantoul. He graduated from Rantoul Township High School and attended Parkland College and Eastern Illinois University. Cliff worked at Vesuvius in Fisher for 22 years. Following his retirement, he operated Papa Birley’s Restaurant in Fisher and sold cars for Shields in Paxton and Rantoul for 20 years.
He was a member of American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. Cliff enjoyed Harley Davidsons, painting and drawing, cooking, golfing and traveling extensively. He was known for his sense of humor and always enjoyed a good story.
Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, or an organization of the donor’s choice. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.