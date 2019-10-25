MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Clinton Delbert Forsyth of Mishawaka, Ind., passed away at Wellbrooke Memory Care, South Bend, Ind., on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, surrounded by family.
He was born Nov. 26, 1934, in Viola, to the late Fred and Berneice (Lawless) Forsyth. He served in the U.S. Army, graduated from Eureka College with a degree in education and earned his master’s degree and advanced certificate from the University of Illinois. On Dec. 26, 1970, Clint married Kathy O’Connell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harold Dean and Walter Forsyth; and two brothers-in-law, Jerry McGirk and Pat O’Connell.
Besides his wife, Clint is survived by five children, Cathy (Freddy) Moore, Deb (Anselmo Jr.) Hernandez, Brad Forsyth, Jodi Forsyth and Bret (Lindsey) Forsyth; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his sister, Marlene McGirk; sister-in-law, Rosemary Forsyth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dale and Karen O’Connell, Mike and Ginny Deegan, Mike and Tina O’Connell and Bill and Denise O’Connell; and sister-in-law, Sue O’Connell; along with numerous adoring nieces and nephews.
Clint impacted many lives as a coach, teacher, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. He was the embodiment of family, of sacrificial love and of character.
He did things without waiting to be asked or seeking to be recognized. And because of this, Clint’s life blessed others in countless ways. He taught us all that in a world of too much stuff and too little time, life could really be so simple. It’s about showing up when you’re needed, talking less, doing more and being a gift to others just by being you.
Special thanks to both the staff of the Wellbrooke Memory Care Unit and Center for Hospice Care, who took such wonderful care of our loved one.
Memorial visitation and services will be from noon until time of services at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet. All are invited to Chicago Street Pub in Joliet after the visitation and service to continue the celebration of Clint’s life. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, on Monday, Oct. 28.
Donations may be sent in Clint’s name to Wellbrooke Memory Care, 52565 State Road 933, South Bend, IN 46637; Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or the Alzheimer’s Association.
For information, call 815-744-0022 or visit chsfuneral.com.