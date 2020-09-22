GIBSON CITY — Clyde E. Cokeley III, 62, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 5:21 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation for Clyde will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 24, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. His funeral will be at noon with Pastor Nick Carlson officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Fellowship Church or to Sons of the American Legion — Gibson City.
Clyde was born Dec. 21, 1957, at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, the son of Clyde E. and Barb Cline Cokeley Jr. He married Cheryl A. Keller on Aug. 27, 1993, in Paxton; they have been married for 27 years. Cheryl survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are two sons, Ryan (Erin Endsley) Keller of Gibson City and Aaron Keller of Altoona, Pa.; grandson, Isaac Keller; mother, Barb (Stan) Turpin of Champaign; a sister, Christy (Ryan) Unzicker of Stoughton, Wis.; two nieces, Amanda Unzicker and Traci Manns; Aunt Marcia Cline Miller of Gibson City; and his fur baby, Mystic.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Clyde was a member of New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Gibson City and a longtime Sons of the American Legion squadron member. He was a heavy-duty diesel mechanic all of his working life. He was currently employed at JX Enterprises in Urbana. When he wasn’t working, you could find him in his shop “working” on trucks. He was a big lover of animals and would watch the movie "Titanic" over and over. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
