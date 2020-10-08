CHAMPAIGN — Clyde T. Levitt Jr., 67, of Champaign passed away peacefully at home on Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) with family.
There will be a visitation Friday, Oct. 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Masks will be required. The graveside funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Clyde was born on Sept. 22, 1953, in Champaign, the first child of Clyde Sr. and Patricia (Denton) Levitt. He married Vicky McDade on July 29, 1971, in Barbwell, Ky., and together they had four children.
Clyde was preceded in death by his father, mother (just one month ago) and one daughter, Elizabeth Levitt, on July 18, 1972.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky; three children, Clyde Levitt III of Champaign, Tammy (David) Rhoades of Longview and Kristina (Nathan) Freeman of Champaign; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters; and two brothers; along with "The Great 8," his beloved dogs.
Clyde was a proud Army veteran, serving 20 years for his country. He earned the rank of first sergeant in the field artillery prior to his retirement in 1995. Upon retirement, Clyde worked as a concrete finisher with Local 143. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years and gardening as he got older. Clyde also loved to tell stories to his grandchildren.
