CHAMPAIGN — Clyde Louis Turner was born in Scott County, Miss., on April 13, 1951, the middle of 13 children to Esaw and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Turner. The family migrated to Urbana in 1965 to provide a better life for their children.
Clyde began playing basketball in the Champaign-Urbana area, and soon his talents and basketball skills were noticed by all.
The young man became a three-year varsity starter, beginning in his sophomore year, and led Central to the 1969 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Tournament and graduated as the school’s all-time leading scorer, a feat that still holds today.
Clyde matriculated to Robert Morris Junior College in Carthage, where he became a JUCO standout. Bill Musselman recruited him to play at the University of Minnesota. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree and received a master’s in social work. Clyde was drafted in the third round by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1973.
Clyde spent the rest of his life pouring our love for his adopted hometown through his community outreach efforts and fueling his passion for bettering the lives of children and families.
Clyde received numerous awards and accolades.
Affectionately known and beloved by his first name, Clyde Turner went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at 4:10 a.m.
He now rejoined his parents and four siblings.
Clyde truly will be missed by his family, significant other, children, grandchildren, friends, co-workers, thousands of children who attended his camps over the years and the community as a whole.
His motto and legacy — Work hard. Play hard. Study hard. Excel in life. Beat the odds. No deed too small, no detail overlooked, no rock unturned.
He now earned his wings and eternal rest.
A celebration of life will commence at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Urbana. Visitation will begin at noon until the start of the service. Officiating will be Pastor Larry Simmons. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery.
For more information, visit leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.