GIBSON CITY — Clyde A. McRae, 78, of Gibson City passed away at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services for Clyde will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon the day of the service. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City. Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church in Gibson City or Gibson Area Hospital.
Clyde was born Oct. 29, 1942, in Bloomington, a son of Carl and Thelma Cope McRae. He married Mary Alice Reynolds on Aug. 30, 1964, in Gibson City; they were married for 56 years. Mary Alice survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are their three children, Terry (Teressa) McRae of Gibson City, Sherri (Kurt) Armstrong of Minooka and Vicki Shields of Herscher; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Zimmerman of Saybrook; a brother, Russell McRae of Duncan, Okla.; many nieces and nephews; and his loyal fur baby, Maggie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Wayne Binion.
Clyde was a member of First Christian Church in Gibson City. He was an implement parts salesman for over 50 years, first starting with McGrath Implement and retiring from Birkey’s Farm Store in Gibson City. He collected toy tractors. He enjoyed camping and making memories with all of his family. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.