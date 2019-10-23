CHAMPAIGN — Clydezell Williams Jr. passed away Friday (Oct. 18, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Celebration of life services will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Williams Memorial Chapel, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Brother Humphrey. Fellowship with family and friends of Clyde’s will immediately follow services at the American Legion Post 559, 704 Hickory St., Champaign.
Celebration of life services were provided by Williams Memorial Services.