CHAMPAIGN — Cody A. Stukenborg, 31, of Champaign passed away at 10:09 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 13, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Stukenborg was born July 28, 1990, in Kankakee, a son to Scott and Loretta Kozlowski Stukenborg.
He is survived by his father, Scott (Deb) Stukenborg of Indianapolis; mother, Loretta Stukenborg of Dade City, Fla.; a sister, Brittany Stukenborg of Danville, Ind.; a brother, Elijah Stukenborg of Indianapolis; and a niece, Lily Burrows of Danville, Ind.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.