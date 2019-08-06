URBANA — Colby Patton House, 49, died peacefully in his sleep of sclerotic vascular disease on Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at home in Louisville, Colo.
He is survived by his parents, Donna and Ernest House; sister, Kristin House; niece, Page Nelson; and brother-in-law, Steve Nelson.
Colby was born April 10, 1970, in Urbana, to Donna and Ernest House. He graduated from Colorado State University and Southern Illinois University School of Law. He was a member of the Colorado Bar Association.
Colby was highly intelligent, witty and compassionate, with an intense sense of social justice. He had a deep love for his family. He was interested in sports and politics.
He left an impression on all who knew him.