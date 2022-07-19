WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Cole Allen Sellers, 39, formerly of Rantoul, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, in Newport News, Va.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1982, in Urbana, to Fred and Twyla Sellers.
He is survived by his son, Trent Sellers of Wilmington Va.; father, Fred Sellers (Marie McLemore); sister, Paige Cler (Corey); and two neices, Emery and Elyse Cler.
Cole was preceded in death by his mother, Twyla Sellers; uncles, Tom Sellers and Tim Sellers; and grandparents, Irene and Elmer Niemann and Tom and Emma Sellers
He was a 2001 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. Cole had a huge heart and passion for life so strong that anyone who met him would remember his kind soul and know that he would always be there to give them the shirt off his back. He enjoyed golf and, most of all, his family and son, Trent. His life will continue to live on as he was able to donate multiple organs as a gift of life. His family finds peace and comfort knowing his spirit will continue to live on helping multiple other families.
A private family memory service will be held on July 21 at Eden Park Cemetary.
Memorials may be made out to Fred Sellers to start an education fund for Cole's son, Trent.