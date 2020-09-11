HUFFMAN, Texas — Colin Morris Davidson, 94, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at home in Huffman, Texas.
He was born in Paris, Ill., on June 18, 1926. He graduated from Newman High School in 1944. He married Frances Ruth Ringer on June 14, 1944, at First Christian Church in Marshall. Colin and Frances were married 75 years.
He worked and retired from USI in Tuscola after 35 years. He also spent 25 years farming with his father, Leonard Davidson, in Newman.
Colin was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Ruth; father, Leonard H. Davidson; mother, Martha Benefiel Davidson; five sisters, Georgia Phillips, Geraldine Dreher, Charlene Grygiel, Sarah Dreher and Mary Evelyn Vin Camp; and one brother, Marshall Davidson.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Davis of Sevierville, Tenn., and sons, Lonnie Davidson (Doris) of Huffman, Texas, and Jon Mark Davidson (Dana) of New City, N.Y. He also has one surviving sister, Shirley Sebens (Dale) of Clinton, Iowa. He has eight grandchildren, Janann Frame (Michael) of Danville, Ind., Angela Raymond (Reece) of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Matthew Davidson (Brandy) of Tampa, Fla., Jennifer Davidson of Tampa, Aaron Davidson of Champaign, Jonathon Davidson of Champaign, Andrew Davidson (Cami) of Montreal, Canada, and Jeffrey Davidson of New City. He has 12 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Colin spent two terms as mayor of Newman. He was a 70-year member of the AFAM Newman Masonic Lodge 369, a 22-year member of the AASR Scottish Rite of the Valley of Danville as a 32-degree and a 35-year member of the Order of Eastern Star serving as Worthy Patron.
A visitation service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman, with Pastor Justin Smith officiating. A graveside service will be held immediately following the service at the Newman Cemetery.