CHAMPAIGN — Colleen Marie Cain Daves, 72, passed away Tuesday (March 15, 2022).
Born Dec. 10, 1949, in Champaign County, Colleen was a daughter of the late Carlyle and Gertrude Doyle Cain. She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy in Tipton, Ind., and St. Francis College in Fort Wayne, Ind., earning her bachelor’s degree of arts in social work. Colleen worked as a social worker for the Spartanburg County Health Department in family support services and Spartanburg Medical Center as health manager, collectively, for many years. She was also owner and director of her company, Senior Enrichment Services. Colleen was a longtime member and lector at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Spartanburg.
Colleen dedicated her life to helping others and being the hands and feet of Jesus through her years of service, both professionally and personally. She strived to enrich the lives of others.
She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Perry and husband Patrick of Warsaw, Ind., Kathryn Veith and husband Robert of Parma, Ohio, and Colette Harden and husband Gregory of Mentor, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Charles Perry (Heather), Thomas Perry, Lauren Murillo, Jeffrey Harden (Alexis) and Stephanie Harden; great-niece and -nephews, Trevor, Parker and Henry Harden and Maliyah Murillo; and former husband and friend, Max Daves of Chesnee, S.C.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, officiated by Father David R. Whitman. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, Champaign. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Ivesdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 161 N. Dean St., Spartanburg, SC 29302. Condolences may be expressed to the family at jmdunbar.com.