Colleen Carmondy Sep 11, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Colleen Carmondy, 67, of Champaign died at 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Illiana Cremation Society, P.O. Box 1906, Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers