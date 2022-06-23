MAHOMET — Colton Lane Fender, 30, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, as a result of a motorcycle accident.
He was born on May 1, 1992, to Robert and Melissa (Pease) Fender II, in Urbana.
Colton is survived by his parents; spouse, Kathryn Fender; daughter, Kiles Fender; stepson, Braylon Johnson; siblings, Cameron (Emily) Fender and Marisa (Austin) Steward; nephew, Halen Fender; Nana Mary Ann Pease; and grandparents, Jack and Judy Pease.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Rosemary Fender; aunt, Jodi Pease; and great-grandpa, Harry Pease.
Those who knew Colton knew that his world revolved around his daughter, Kiles, and how much he loved riding his 1991 Softail Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He worked for EDP Renewables as a wind turbine technician. Colton was a loyal friend.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 26, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. Celebration of life services will follow at noon at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at a future date at Grandview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Colton Fender Memorial Fund, First Mid Bank & Trust, P.O. Box 619, Mahomet, IL 61853. Venmo: @ColtonFMemorialFund. Please join Colton’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.