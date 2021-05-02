SAVOY — Catona L. Boughton, 88, of Savoy went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Willowbrook Memory Support Residences, Savoy.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Stone Creek Church in Urbana, with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. Connie will be laid to rest with her husband, James, at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.
Connie was born on Sept. 23, 1932, in Cave-In-Rock, a daughter of Oscar and Lucy (Tadlock) Finley. She married James Boughton on Feb. 10, 1951. She spent 66 years by his side, until his death in 2017.
She is survived by three sons, Bruce (Barbara) of Virginia, Barry (Patti) of New Mexico and Brian (Lindsay) of Savoy; one daughter, Kristin (Robert) Chao of Texas; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
