TOLONO — Connie Irene Brown, 72, of Ogden passed away peacefully Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Sept. 14, 1949, to Lonnie and Verda Turner and later adopted by her mom and dad, Opal and William Robertson of Tolono. She attended Unity High School in 1964 and 1965 and then transferred to Champaign High School, graduating in the Class of 1967. She married Gary Brown of Urbana in 1968 and later A.J. Brown of Omaha, Neb. in 1981.
She is survived by three children, Elliott (Kate) Brown and Erica (Chad) Powell, both of St. Joseph, and Tracy Brown of Ogden; nine grandchildren, Kirsten Shepard, Kaylee Brown, Evan Brown, Bryce Powell, Blaze Powell and Blakeley Powell, all of St. Joseph, Karley (Blake) Rosenbaum of Texas, Dallas Powell of Urbana and Jonny Talbott of Ogden; three brothers, Gene (Cindy) Turner of Effingham, Richard Turner of Fairfield and Roger Griffith of Macon, Mo.; and a sister, Karen Robertson of Sacramento, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both birth and adopted.
Connie worked at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Omaha, Neb., for many years before moving to Illinois to be closer to her children.
Connie was a lover of all animals and spent many hours watching her birds and squirrels and loving on her cats and dogs. She was also a lover of music and spent many of her last moments singing old songs with her children at her bedside and reliving some of the best memories of her life in the process. These are the moments we will cherish!
A private family gathering will be held at a later date and Connie's cremains will be scattered at some of her most-loved locations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.