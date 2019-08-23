MANSFIELD — Connie Wilson Burse went to meet her Lord, savior and family at the gates of heaven Wednesday (Aug. 21, 2019) at home.
Connie was born June 19, 1951, the daughter of Howard (Bud) and Mary Jane (Weinke) Wilson. She married the love of her life, Mike Burse, on Dec. 15, 2007. Mike passed on March 12, 2015.
Connie is survived by her mother, Mary Jane Wilson; brother, Jeff (Lorrie) Wilson; children, Tom Winterbottom, Lori Freiboth and Joe Hildabrand; stepchildren, Valerie (Jeremy) Garrett and Daren (Rachel) Burse; grandchildren, Alissa Long, Sutten Winterbottom, Jon Robert Long, Katie Schumacher and Ashtyn Winterbottom; stepgrandchildren, Sam, John and Lilie Burse, Corbin and twins Alyson and Aubree Garrett; great-grandchildren, Jaxen Gudenrath, Matty Gudenrath and Logan Howell; and aunts, uncles, a niece and many cousins and friends.
Mullie Hildabrand, Joe’s father, has been an important supportive family friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, father, paternal and maternal grandparents and uncle.
Connie worked for the State of Illinois, Monticello Driver’s License Facility for 35 years. She worked with Dana Jennings for 25 years, a good and faithful friend. Connie retired in March 2013. Connie attended White Heath and Mansfield elementary schools, graduating from Monticello High School in 1969. Connie was a lifelong member of Centerville United Methodist Church and was the church organist for over 40 years. Connie loved most kinds of music.
Connie and Mike enjoyed traveling, riding their Harley and watching sunsets. She was involved with her church and WINGS. She really enjoyed evening gator rides with her mom while watering flowers and checking the crops. Mornings at the breakfast table, she and her mom watched the hummingbirds feed. She always enjoyed holiday dinners. Connie was always taking pictures of family, friends and sunsets. Local and family history were always of interest to her. She rarely met a stranger. Because of Connie’s job at the driver’s facility, an outing with her, according to her daughter, Lori, was “like being a greeter at Walmart.” She really enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many longtime friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Rowland and staff, Harbor Light Hospice Group and Faith-in-Action for all their support and care during Connie’s battle with various cancers.
Celebration of life services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Centerville United Methodist with Pastor Seth Emerson officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held in Ingram Cemetery. Cremation rites were accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made to Centerville United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.