CHAMPAIGN — Connie J. Carper, 68, died of cancer on Saturday (Sept. 11, 2021) at home. She displayed grace, great personal strength and bravery until the end.
On Oct. 1, 1952, Connie was born to David and Patricia Carper. She lived in Seymour until her graduation from Mahomet-Seymour High School in 1970. In 1985, Connie received a bachelor of science degree in business with a minor in physical education from Eastern Illinois University. While completing her coursework, she managed to incorporate various jobs, Parkland College classes and travel. In 1986, she became a member of UA Local 149, Plumbers and Pipefitters, receiving her licensed plumber certification. She worked for different contractors, Eastern Illinois University, Illinois State University and the University of Illinois, respectively, until her retirement in 2008.
Connie was a devoted daughter and loved her family. She had varied interests and activities during her life, including friends, corvettes, live music, coffeehouses, diners, construction, education, computers, UI sports, metal detecting, visiting Florida beaches, skiing, swimming and walking. Self-reliance was a cornerstone of Connie’s philosophy, but she was never hesitant to empathize and help others in times of need.
After retirement, Connie devoted countless hours keeping Hessel Park clean and beautiful. In April 2020, she received a Parks Impact Award for her activities. Recently, the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International named Connie a Paul Harris Fellow, “In appreciation … for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world.” Connie was selfless in many respects, wanting to do what was right and not seeking recognition.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her sister, Diane (Ray) Carper; brothers, Philip (Hilda) Carper and Jeff Carper; a niece, Cristen Clark (Chris); and a nephew, Bryan (Lauren) Carper.
Connie was loved and a friend to many, and she will be missed.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation has taken place, per her wishes. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.
Connie requested no donations, however, if you wish or in lieu of flowers, may we suggest contributions to the Champaign Parks Foundation, 706 Kenwood Road, Champaign, IL 61821, designating the funds for Hessel Park. Donations can also be made online at champaignparks.org/foundation. Designated funds will be used for the upkeep and beautification of Hessel Park.