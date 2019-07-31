SIDELL — Connie Jo Chew, 70, of Sidell passed away at 6:09 p.m. Monday (July 29, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Catlin Church of Christ, Catlin. Pastor Mike Strunga will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the church. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Connie was born Nov. 27, 1948, in Danville, the daughter of Joseph and Dolores Messman Hageman. She married Douglas R. Chew on Oct. 29, 1967. He preceded her in death July 20, 2018.
She is survived by her children, Todd (Diane) Chew of Indianola, Toni (Jeff) Carder of Fairmount and Troy (Sandy) Chew of Catlin; eight grandchildren, Nicole (Geoff) Dehler, Allison (Cole) Judy, Janelle Koberlein, Aleah and Owen Carder and Gavin, Olivia and Hayden Chew; three great-grandchildren, Morgan, Caleb and Lydia Dehler; two sisters, Karen (Barry) Maddox of Sidell and Linda (Brent) Wininger of Crawfordsville, Ind.; sister-in-law, Tracy Hageman of Fairmount; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jay Hageman.
Connie worked at Jamaica Elementary School as a teacher's aid for 27 years.
Connie enjoyed being on the water, whether it was the lake, pool or beach. She also enjoyed watching fireworks shows. She loved to shop, but most of all, she loved attending her grandchildrens' sporting events.
Memorials may be made to the Salt Fork South Elementary PTC.