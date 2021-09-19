URBANA — Connie Marie Kirby Jordan, 72, of rural Urbana, formerly of St. Joseph, sang her way into heaven on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. She passed away at home.
Connie was born July 24, 1949, in Paxton to Lawrence and Eva Kirby, who preceded her in death. Connie had two brothers, Eugene of Champaign and Larry (Jennifer) of Rantoul.
Connie was married on July 28, 1972, to Gary Jordan and they had three sons, Jacob (Jeanetta) of Tompkinsville, Ky., Joshua (Lamonica) of Dublin, Texas, and Matthew of Urbana. There are also three grandchildren, Nikolas, Lucas and Lily.
Connie was the first full-time secretary for the Champaign Fire Department, taking shorthand and typing over 85 words per minute. Later, she typed papers for her husband while he attended the University of Illinois. She also typed briefs and contracts for her husband as he was a union official for the American Postal Workers Union in Champaign.
Connie loved the Lord, children and elderly people. She was pro-life. She had a Christian day care in rural St. Joseph for 12 years. Connie helped and ran a Christian Teen Center at the St. Joseph Church of Christ for over 10 years.
In her later years, Connie became a CNA and worked for Diversified Healthcare, specializing in elderly people. She loved caring for people.
Connie performed and sang at many nursing homes, churches and sporting events. She also enjoyed the Bible, gardening, knitting and embroidery. She will be missed, and is loved by many.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. Friends and family are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to help defer the cost of funeral services. Contributions can be addressed to Freese Funeral Home, c/o Connie Jordan, 202 W. Main St., Sidney, IL 61877.