CHAMPAIGN — We lost our angel, Connie Lynn Kaiser, on this earth on the afternoon of Thursday, July 9, 2020. She passed peacefully in her home in Champaign, surrounded by family and friends.
Connie was 61 years old, born in Rantoul on Dec. 23, 1958, a daughter of Jack and Pat McMahon. She married her high school sweetheart, Brian Kaiser, on Nov. 21, 1981, at St. Malachy Church. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Elly (Andrew) Edwards of Indianapolis, Ind.; two brothers, Greg (Linda) McMahon of Baton Rouge, La., and Doug (Lee Ann) McMahon of Rantoul; a sister, Val (Bob) Lewis of Rantoul; her father, Jack McMahon of Rantoul; and her mother-in-law, Marlene Kaiser. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Pat McMahon, and her father-in-law, William Kaiser. Her first grandchild, Olivia Lynn Edwards, will be arriving in October.
Connie was a 1977 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She retired after 37 years, the last 24 of them spent as superintendent of the Champaign County Youth Detention Center, Urbana. Connie touched the lives of so many and was a fierce leader and example to all who knew her. Her kindness for youth and calming influence will not soon be forgotten. Her legacy will live on in each life that she touched.
Connie fought a valiant battle with cancer for eight years with her tribe of crusaders supporting her throughout her journey. She left her mark at the Mills Cancer Center, where everyone knew her by name. Outside of her devotion to work, she enjoyed outings with her friends and family, including movie dates, spa days and shopping.
It is a comfort to know that Connie is now looking down on us as an angel in heaven.
A private funeral Mass will be held Tuesday morning at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul. The public is welcome to attend the burial rites at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
In accordance with health precautions, an outdoor visitation, with cars driving through the designated area, will be held from 2 to 4 Sunday afternoon at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Family choice memorials will be used to benefit the troubled youth of Champaign County, Mills Breast Cancer Institute and Carle Hospice.