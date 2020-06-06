LEXINGTON — Connie Kay Lindenbaum, 83, died peacefully at home, with her husband of 42 years at her side, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born in Bloomington on May 10, 1937, the daughter of Charles Chester and Evelyn Elzada (Hinshaw) Meiss.
Connie graduated from Gridley High School, Class of 1955, and attended Illinois State University for one year, after which she married. To that union were born four children, G. Allan Friedman (Linda) of Holiday, Fla., Todd C. Friedman of New Port Richey, Fla., Kelli E. Shirley (Gary) of Champaign and Jillaine K. Friedman of Bloomington.
Connie married John Milan Lindenbaum on Aug. 14, 1977, and gained four children from his first marraige, Ronald E. (Marge) of Phoenix, Gail A. (Steve) Reynolds of Saybrook, Timothy T. of Lexington and Kurt M. (Karen) of Owatonna, Minn.
Connie worked at Jiffy Photo in Bloomington for a number of years but is remembered by most for her more than 50 years of cake decorating and catering weddings. Other accomplishments include her volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity and the McLean County Home Extension, where she was elected as president for multiple terms. She served as a judge for numerous categories of projects over many years at the McLean County Fair.
Connie enjoyed children and taught Sunday school at University Christian Church, Normal. One of Connie’s proudest accomplishments was designing and decorating her home in Lexington, where she hosted traveling missionaries, countless friends and family gatherings too numerous to count.
She loved flowers and carried her passion for decorating to her gardens, which surround her home and add beauty to her masterpiece. Her home, and her heart for hospitality, were featured in the magazine Successful Farming in January 2002.
In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by one granddaughter, one grandson and one great-grandchild.
Surviving are her husband, John of Lexington, along with their eight children, 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Leland (Elsie) Meiss of DeMotte, Ind., and Tom (Bonnie) Meiss of Orange, Calif.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Those wishing to remember Connie in a special way may make gifts in her memory to First Christian Church, Bloomington. Cremation rites were accorded by Calvert, Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington.