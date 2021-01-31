GIBSON CITY — Connie Jo Peters, 79, of Gibson City passed away at 11:48 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the OSF Hospital in Bloomington.
A private family celebration of life will be held at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, with Deacon Paul Sarantakos officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
Ms. Peters was born Dec. 21, 1941, in Colfax, a daughter of the late Ralph and Hazel Taylor Hinrichsen. She was united in marriage to Charles Kenneth Fackler on March 18, 1961, in Colfax; he passed away Oct. 26, 1987.
Connie is survived by four children, Todd of Arvada, Colo., Angie (Efrem) Hill of Parker, Colo., Tim (Michele) of St. Louis and Jill (Mark) Andreae of Gibson City; 11 grandchildren, Cedric (Lynda) Hill, Stacey (Matt) Moore, Ashley Hill, Erica (Sean) Liston, Brittany (Jake) Armijo, Jennifer Fackler, Logan Fackler, Alison Andreae, Luke Fackler, Rachel Fackler and Kenley Andreae; five great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Olivia, Emmett, Brielle and Yara; a great-granddaughter due in June; and one brother, Randy (Nancy) Hinrichsen of Colfax.
Connie owned and operated Gibson Girl in Gibson City for over 20 years. She later worked at Von Maur in Bloomington for 10 years prior to her retirement. Connie enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends at Holly Brook. Connie was incredibly proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the highlight of her life.
Connie was preceded in death by her siblings, Doris Hyatt and Dorothy Sanders and Gerald Hinrichsen.
The family would like to thank The Villas of Holly Brook in Gibson City and Bloomington for the loving care they provided to Connie over the past year and to the Gibson Area Hospital for their compassionate care during her fight against COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John’s Luthern Church in Anchor or the Gibson City Food Pantry. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.