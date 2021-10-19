Connie Pilkington Oct 19, 2021 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIBSON CITY — Connie Pilkington, 51, died Friday, June 18, 2021.Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos