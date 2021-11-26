HUGO — Connie J. Prosser, 84, of Hugo passed away Monday (Nov. 22, 2021) at home.
Connie was born on Jan. 7, 1937, to Katherine and Woodrow Stutz. She had a brother, Wally, and a sister, Sandra Sexton. She married Jim Prosser on June 26, 1955, at Newman Methodist Church. They were married 55 wonderful years.
She is survived by her sons, Stan (Jill) Prosser, Steve (Barb) Prosser and Jamie Prosser. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Chelsea, Jordan, Josh, Justin, Stephanie, Alysia, Caitlyn, Caleb and Austin; and two stepgrandchildren John Ross and Nikki. Connie was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren. They were always greeted with a smile she saved just for them.
She was preceded in death by her parents and Jim.
She is survived by her siblings.
Besides her family, Connie had friends, co-workers and tax clients who became family to her. She was known for her cooking, knowledge of farm management, love of reading, and calm demeanor. Connie was a close, special friend to many and will be missed at the Hugo Jolly Bunch, and there will be an empty seat when there is a Euchre game.
Connie made Hugo home from the day she married Jim to the day she died. She was an active member of Hugo Community Church until it dissolved, then attended Murdock United Methodist Church, and most recently Villa Grove Christian Church.
Connie was the center of this family, and her love and strength will continue to serve all who loved her. Her family gatherings were frequent and delicious.
The family asks that memorials be made to Villa Grove Christian Church or Murdock United Methodist Church.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, with burial following in Hugo Cemetery.