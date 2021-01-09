BOURBONNAIS — Connie A. Smith, 73, of Bourbonnais died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.
She was born Jan. 13, 1947, in Danville, the daughter of Robert and Viola Nelson Morris. She married Dr. Phillip A. Smith on Aug. 22, 1969, in Danville. He survives.
She is also survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Eric (Jennifer) Smith of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Ryan (Brittany) Smith of Highwood and Zachary (Helen) Smith of Wellington, New Zealand; one brother and sister-in-law, Bradley (Nanette) Morris of Carmel, Ind.; her mother, Viola Morris of Carmel, Ind.; and seven grandchildren, Lauren, Sarah, Savanah, Samantha, Charlotte, Chloe and Theodore Smith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Morris.
She taught in the business education department of Danville High School and Momence High and Junior High with a career that spanned over 40 years in the classroom. A dedicated teacher, she was the first to bring technology to her students by developing a computer-literacy curriculum that was showcased in The Wall Street Journal in a feature article. Elected homecoming queen in college, she maintained a love of supporting student extracurricular activities throughout her teaching career. She served as advisor to Future Business Leaders and the Danville High School Scholastic Bowl team.
Although Connie struggled with major health issues for 25 years, she always had a smile on her face, a kind word for her friends and family, and gratitude for the kindness of her health care team.
She was a member of St. George Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, the Kankakee Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, the Central Illinois Business Education Association and the Kankakee Ostomy Support Group.
Connie was a lifelong fan of all University of Illinois sport teams, as well as the Chicago Cubs and Bears. She especially loved doting on her grandchildren.
A private visitation will be held at the Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at St. George Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Dan Belanger will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded, and inurnment later will take place at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Danville.
A Celebration of Life honoring Connie will be held at a time when the national health crisis eases.
