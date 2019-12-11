CHAMPAIGN — The life of Cornelia H. (Connie) Smith, 93, of Champaign ended peacefully at 6:15 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) after a brief illness.
Connie is remembered for her beautiful smile and cheerful personality which enriched the lives of all who knew her.
Connie was born Nov. 16, 1926, in Newton, Mass., daughter of Willard and Cornelia Hicks. She married Leslie G. Smith on Dec. 17, 1955, in Boston.
She is survived by her husband; daughter, Phyllis S. Ramos (late Jim Ramos) of Champaign; son, Jonathan E. Smith (Lori) of Vicksburg, Miss.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother and sister.
After graduating from high school, Connie went on to graduate from the Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School of Boston. She worked as an office manager at Dewey & Almy Chemical Co., Cambridge, Mass. She then went on to be a full-time homemaker after the birth of her first child.
In 1972, she and her family moved to Champaign. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church, where she participated and led the Mary’s Circle Bible study group. She also enjoyed swimming at the YMCA and travelling.
We, the family, would like to thank the staff at Bickford Senior Living and Carle Foundation Hospital for the excellent care they provided.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. A private service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Grandview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Little Galilee Christian Camp, 7539 Little Galilee Road, Clinton, IL 61727. Condolences may be left at morganmemorialhome.com.