CHAMPAIGN — Connie Sue Duckworth, 58, of Champaign passed away Sunday (Jan. 17, 2021), daughter of Patricia Branham Shaffer and Gene Butcher.
She is survived by her children, Joe White, Nelson Mcneese, Ladonna Mcneese, Nichole Carson and Matthew Carson; grandchildren, Sieria Duckworth, Ian Mcneese, Tiffani Mcneese, Sarah White, Brittany White and Junior White; one great-granddaughter, Alundra Walston; and siblings, Jeanie (Tom) Watson, Cris Sigler, Tammy (Jim) Caputo and Rick (Amelia) Shaffer.
Proceeding her in death were her mother; stepfather, Joe Shaffer; sister, Pam Creamer; and brother, William Butcher.
Illiana Creamation Society is handling the arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.