ST. JOSEPH — Connor Dalton Wienke, 23, of St. Joseph, formerly of Homer, passed away Sunday (Aug. 28, 2022) as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born on May 31, 1999, in Urbana at Covenant Medical Center, the son of Kevin and Tammy (Dalton) Wienke. He graduated from Heritage High School in 2018. While in high school, he competed in basketball and baseball. After high school, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Southern Illinois University.
Following graduation, Connor came home to work on the family farm with his father and grandfather, James Wienke. He enjoyed golfing with friends, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, driving his Ford Mustang, spending time with his family and especially making his niece laugh every chance he got. Connor will be remembered by all those who knew him as a loyal, thoughtful and devoted son, brother and friend. Whether he was asked to or not, he showed up when his family and friends needed him — not to be thanked, but to make others feel loved. He lit up every room he walked into with his big smile, sense of humor and contagious laugh. To know him was to love him, and he was loved by so many.
Connor is survived by his parents, Kevin and Tammy Wienke of Homer; sisters, Erin (Parker) Smith and Taylor (Jacob) Hughes; niece, Emma Smith; grandfather, James Wienke; grandparents, Butch and Kathy Dalton; uncles, Kerry Wienke, Brad Dalton and Matt (Marla Sullivan) Dalton; cousins, Chandler Dalton, Paige Dalton, Reese Dalton, Brodie Sullivan and Tyler Sullivan; and the love of his life, Brooke Doxtator.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Kenny Wienke, and grandmother, Janice (Magers) Wienke.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 390 County Road 2400 East, Broadlands, with the Rev. John Sharp officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church starting at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connor’s family to be used toward a memorial in his honor. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.