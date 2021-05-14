TILTON — Conrad “Dutch” Wantland, 90, of Tilton passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Colonial Manor in Danville. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Catlin Masonic Lodge #285 will have Masonic Services at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home with Patti Wise officiating. Burial will follow at Songer Cemetery in Tilton.
Dutch was born May 1, 1931, in Danville to George and Naomi (Harold) Wantland. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, and Naval Reserve. Dutch achieved his Journeyman Machinist at Holmes Brothers, TeePak in maintenance, worked at Famico as the foreman in the machine shop. He then became mayor of Tilton for eight years. Later, he worked at ERH Inc. in Westville. Dutch attended Batestown United Methodist Church, and is a big Cubs fan.
Dutch married Doris Markle on July 26, 1953, and has enjoyed almost 68 years of marriage. Survivors include his wife Doris; sons Tony (Sue) Wantland and Bill (Jenny) Wantland; sister Alice Rosalie Sadler and special nephew Danny Wantland; grandchildren Jacob, Kody, Christie, Casey, Kyle and Nhi Banh; great-grandchildren Andrew, Kaden, Matthew, Hunter, Brockton, Journey; and his beloved cat Rizzy. Dutch was preceded in death by his parents, brother William “Tom” Wantland, and infant brother Franklin Wantland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Batestown United Methodist Church. Messages and memories may be left on our website at www.KrugerCoanPape.com, or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.