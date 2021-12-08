DANVILLE — On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, Constance A. Thornton Kotapish, 82, loving mother, nanny and friend, passed away with her girls at her side.
Connie was born Sept. 19, 1939, in Danville, to Cecil and Helene (Jarema) Watrous. Connie was married to Robert D. Thornton on June 10, 1958, until his passing on Nov. 26,1989. They had one daughter, Juli. In 1995, Constance married Ronald J. Kotapish, and they had a wonderful life together until his death July 4, 2018.
Connie left her footprint on a lot of people’s hearts; she always had a big smile for you. Connie loved to travel, visit with friends and mushroom hunt; but her biggest passion was golf. Weather watching or playing, boasting two holes-in-one in her career. We had many endearing nicknames for Miss Connie, but two of our favorites were “Big Al,” because Connie was always right! (and she usually was); and Goldilocks, because everything always had to be “just right.”
Surviving are her daughter, Juli (Tim) Thornton Busby; granddaughter, Samantha (Richard) Busby Ebershoff; two sisters, Margie Sellers and Chris (Tom) Boersig; two nieces; and a special nephew, James Sellers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Thomas and Peter Watrous.
A big thank-you to the nursing staff and CNAs at OSF 4 west. They went above and beyond taking care of Connie physically and spiritually. We would also like to thank all of Connie’s neighbors and special friends who helped look after her. Our hearts are forever grateful.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. Per Connie’s wishes, she was cremated, and there will be no public service.