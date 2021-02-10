RANTOUL — Constance Jeanette VanAuron, 98, of Rantoul passed away Sunday (Feb. 7, 2021) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
She was born June 23, 1922, in Sheffield, a daughter of Paul and Lillian Andrews. She married Carlos Van Auron on Sept. 22, 1943, in Chicago. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2017.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Boyko of Orland Park and Julie (Larry) Trinkle of Rantoul; three grandchildren, Christopher Allen of San Diego, Ben (Stacy) Wackler of Champaign and Jim (Chera) Wackler of Soldotna, Ark.; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and two sisters.
Connie graduated from Buda High School, Buda, and she then attended Carthage College, Carthage, where she met her husband. They shared 73 wonderful years. She was a loving homemaker and mother and enjoyed sewing and cooking for her family. Later, she and her husband would spend time in Florida during the cold Illinois months.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling arrangements.