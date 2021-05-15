URBANA — Cora Ann Flaningam, 78, of Urbana passed away at 9:09 a.m. Monday (May 10, 2021) at home.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Cora was born Nov. 8, 1942, in Cash, Ark., a daughter of John Arthur and Mary (Lamb) Moody. She married Roger “Pete” Flaningam on March 28, 2006. He survives.
Also surviving are three stepsons, Roger (Gail) Flaningam Jr. of Urbana, Jim (Kathie) Flaningam of Urbana and Shawn (Christine) Flaningam of Champaign; six stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and five siblings, Virgil (Terry) Grant of Potomac, John Grant of Potomac, Quincy Grant of Texas, Jerry (Rita) Grant of Leachville, Ark., and Belinda (B.A.) Allen of Leachville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and three sisters.
Cora worked for Magnavox and Solo Cup in Urbana for many years. She enjoyed traveling, camping and riding horses.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.