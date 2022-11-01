URBANA — Corem “Doc” Lee Dennis, 96, passed away at 6:45 p.m. Friday (Oct. 28, 2022) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Military rites will be performed by VFW Post 5520, Champaign.
Doc was born May 8, 1926, and served in the U.S. Navy on the Cruiser USS-Boise in the Pacific during WWII. He was, most notably, involved in the battle of Leyte Gulf during the war. After the war, he worked at Meadow Gold Dairy for 34 years until his retirement.
Doc leaves behind a wife, Wanda Riech Dennis, after 73 years of marriage. Also surviving are a son, Steve Dennis (Debbie); daughter, Linda Goslin (Scott); five grandsons, Jason, Matt, Christopher, Brandon and Tanner; nine great-grandchildren; a special niece, Michelle Rebecca (Steve); a great-niece, Alyssa; and a great-nephew, Nicholas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Viola Saegesser Dennis; two brothers, Gene and Fred Dennis; and a sister, Carol Rosemier.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.