CHAMPAIGN — Corey A. Birlet, 28, of Champaign died at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
There will be a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. In accordance with family wishes, Corey will be cremated after the funeral, and burial will be private.
Survivors include his grandmother Elizabeth Birlet; his mother, Stephanie Cardenas; two brothers, Mickey and Jasper Birlet; two children, Kmaya and Corey Jr.; and many friends.
Corey was born in Chicago but has lived in Champaign since preschool and always considered Champaign his home. His children and friends always thought he was a loving and caring father and friend.
Corey enjoyed sports and played football and basketball and was also fond of cars. His passion was music and was active in the music industry in both Champaign and Chicago.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.