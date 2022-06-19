URBANA — Corey William Ricketts, 47, of Urbana passed away Friday, April 15, 2022.
He is survived by a son, Austin Ricketts (Alissa McCain); a grandson, Carter Ricketts; a sister, Melissa Ricketts (Jaimes Royer); a nephew, Bill Ricketts-Royer; and his mother, Bonnie de Manincor (Richard de Manincor).
Corey was a fun-loving man, filling his life with his work, boating, fishing, working out at the gym and riding motorcycles. Above all else, he enjoyed all the friends he made while engaging in those activities.
Corey's love of life, and love for his friends made him the man he was. He will truly be missed by all.
Registration for a “Raising Hell in Heaven” motorcycle poker run will start at 10:30 a.m. with kickstands up at noon and a celebration of life service at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at One-T’s Corner Pocket in Champaign.